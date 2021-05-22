FUAA Presents Awards in Holliston
Members of the Framingham Union Aid Association (FUAA) were on hand to make several donations Friday morning, May 14, at the Holliston Police Department. For a second time, FUAA presented the Holliston Police with grant funds to purchase an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). FUAA President, Melissa Ford, said, “I’d love to see an AED in each of the Holliston cruisers!” Accepting on behalf of the HPD were Sgt. Matt Waugh and Officer John Loftus.hollistonreporter.com