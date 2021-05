Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for the high school seniors. Organizers of the 25th annual Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for sponsors to help make the 2021 event another success, as well as volunteers willing to pitch in at this big event. Falcon Fiesta is a drug- and alcohol-free event taking place in the high school gym following the graduation ceremony on May 28. It is a time when seniors can celebrate and have a fun evening together in a safe environment with games, prizes and food running, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.