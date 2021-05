Michigan’s average number of new COVID-19 cases for Sunday and Monday is 1,115 as 2,230 people have tested positive. The Department of Health and Human Services says that brings the total since March 2020 to 876,854. There were 20 deaths Sunday and Monday and 18,627 Michiganders have lost their lives to the virus. In southwest Michigan, Berrien County has 13,662 cases and 259 deaths. Cass County is at 4,714 cases and 71 deaths and Van Buren County is at 6,523 cases with 110 deaths.