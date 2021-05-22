Holliston Historical Society 40th Annual Harvest Fair

Black Tie Dinner – the nation’s largest LGBTQ fundraising dinner of its kind – officially announced its 17 beneficiaries and revealed the historic 40th logo for 2021 in its digital kickoff experience on Thursday, April 29th. These nonprofits, which will share the proceeds from the Black Tie Dinner’s historic 40th annual experience on Saturday, November 13th, are a “diverse, well-rounded group of incredibly hard-working organizations that make a massive, positive impact in our local LGBTQ community,” said Brad Pritchett, 2021 Black Tie Dinner Senior CoChair. “Selecting our beneficiaries is one of the most important and tough decisions our Board makes every year, but also the most rewarding because of the amazing work these organizations are doing to serve North Texas.”