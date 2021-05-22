newsbreak-logo
Suffolk, VA

Person shot at Suffolk apartment complex, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a female victim was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Nancy Drive at the Autumn Ridge Apartments at 9:29 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The incident is still under investigation, and there is currently no further information.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

