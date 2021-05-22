Faith Perspectives: “What is Pentecost?”

Eucharist and Pentecost as the Origin of the Church (part 1) The Cenacle on Mount Zion in Jerusalem, to which we turn our attention in a special way during these days, is the scene of two decisive events in the history of our salvation. In it the Eucharist was instituted; in it Christ distributed himself so as to become the Bread of Life for all ages. In it, however, the sending of the Holy Spirit, the first Pentecost, also took place. With the sign of the disciples speaking in all languages, which prefigured the Church, that extends beyond the boundaries of all languages, beyond the boundaries of all places and time, and builds a new, boundary-transcending unity, the communion of the People of God. These two things intrinsically belong in the same room, the two things are one coherent event, both are the founding of the Church. For the Church can exist only because Christ imparted himself to men, because he communicated himself to them and thus leads them in communion with one another into the unity of his Body, into the new organism of his love.