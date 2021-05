Kahneman, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, works with Sunstein and Sibony define “noise” as a variability in assessments that should be identical. For example, two doctors can look at the exact same lab results yet come to different conclusions from the same data. Anytime there is a decision or judgment to be made, there will be noise complicating the process. The authors explore this phenomenon and offer tools to recognize the noise within your own life — and how to manage it so you can make better decisions.