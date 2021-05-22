Minister's Moment: Forever remembered

“Vanity of Vanities,” says the preacher; Vanity of vanities, all is vanity.” What profit has a man from all his labor in which he toils under the sun?” (NKJV) What have you done in your life that will last forever? Have you ever made something that will be held in esteem even after time has turned into eternity? Some seek to leave a legacy through their children. Others hope their actions will make a lasting impact. Of course, many simply live without giving such concerns a second thought until their life begins to flicker out. They never imagined it would swiftly dissolve away like a sandcastle on the beach.