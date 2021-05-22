newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waipio, HI

Island Life: Big smile

By Name
West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tiki statue is seen in Waipio Valley. (Dawn Tinker/Community Contributor) By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Star-Advertiser's TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. To report comments that you believe do not follow our guidelines, email hawaiiwarriorworld@staradvertiser.com.

www.westhawaiitoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waipio, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Life#Personal Attacks#Personal Life#Online Life#Taste#Waipio Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims Immunity Against Jan. 6 Lawsuit Because His Efforts To Overturn Election Were Part Of His Presidential Duties

Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing late Monday that he cannot be sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building because he was conducting official presidential business, in a continuation of past claims that the presidency rendered him “immune” from legal liability —which legal experts have partially rejected when it comes to criminal charges.
Orange County, CAPosted by
The Independent

Woman harassing Asian family is confronted by passer-by in satisfying TikTok video

Footage of a white woman following an Asian family in Orange County, California has gone viral after a TikTok user posted it, branding the white woman “a wild KAREN.”Shot by the user _numlock, the video shows a white woman walking her dog and gesturing to a family of five, who are clearly walking away from her while she appears to be talking at them._numlock appears to wave to the family and be waved back at, saying “you’re okay” in his narration, before pivoting back to the white woman, who stands agitated. A second, younger white woman then confronts “Karen,” telling...