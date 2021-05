Let's head across the Atlantic now for an update on a scandal that has rocked the BBC. It centers on the interview Princess Diana gave the broadcaster a quarter century ago. Today the BBC apologized for the way it landed that bombshell interview and the way it investigated the deceptions of the correspondent who did it. The apology follows a scathing independent report which accuses the venerable broadcaster of a, quote, "cover-up." NPR's Frank Langfitt has the story from London.