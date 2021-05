Little Mix have made history by becoming the first all-female group to win Best British Group at the Brit Awards.Accepting the historic prize, the group’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock read a prepared speech from her phone which began: “We have been together for 10 years. It’s been the best years of our lives. We’ve gone through so much. We’ve had so much fun and made so many incredible memories.”She went on to thank Little Mix’s fans, their former bandmate Jesy Nelson, and their entire team. She added: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen white...