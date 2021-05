The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America.The competition has announced its US version, dubbed the American Song Contest, will take place for the first time in 2022.All 50 states, as well as five US territories and Washington, DC, will compete for the title of Best Original Song.“An incredible solo artist, duo, DJ or a band will represent each location performing an original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America,” the announcement reads in part.NBC has acquired the rights to the programme in the US.The contest will take place live and in three stages: the qualifying rounds,...