Carole Middleton Is One Proud Grandma

The Cambridge kids are pretty lucky when it comes to grandparents. They have their great-grandmother “Gan-Gan,” who the rest of us should probably call Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Then there’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles. And finally, the grandmother extraordinaire. Their non-royal grandmother Carole Middleton, who appears to be a rock-steady presence in their young lives. Whether she’s hanging out with them in the garden, decorating for the holidays with them via Zoom, or just putting them to work as little royal shopkeepers, she keeps life fun and interesting for 7-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.