A Dutch court ordered oil giant Shell on Wednesday to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in a landmark victory for climate activists that could have implications for energy firms worldwide. Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 as it is contributing to the "dire" consequences of climate change, the court in The Hague ruled. Environmental groups said the "historic" verdict was the first time that a company had been made to align its policy with the 2015 Paris climate accords. Dubbed "the People versus Shell", the case was backed by seven environmental groups and more than 17,000 Dutch citizens.