Zebra Painting at AP Library beginning Tuesday

Try your hand at this painting challenge where no two paintings will be alike! Just as every zebra has its own pattern of black and white, these zebra paintings will all be unique. Beginning Tuesday, May 25, adults can pick up a packet of supplies at any of Ascension Parish Library’s four locations to create a fun, monochromatic, geometric art piece. Each packet will contain all supplies you will need to make your own zebra painting. Then, tune in to the library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org for step-by-step instructions. Designed for adults ages 18+. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.