Traffic

Road safety alert issued as silage season starts

By Justin Kelly
leinsterleader.ie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith silage cutting season underway, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are appealing to drivers of farming machinery and other road users to share the road safely. With national travel restrictions now lifted and traffic volumes increasing, the roads are getting much busier. There are...

www.leinsterleader.ie
