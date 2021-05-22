As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, children in Connecticut are struggling with anxiety and depression. But mental health providers say they can’t handle the growing demand for services
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, child mental health services in Connecticut are severely overburdened, as rates of anxiety, depression and other serious behavioral health issues surge among adolescents. Dr. Lucia Benzoni, a Hartford HealthCare pediatrician in Litchfield, said that the rates of anxiety and depression she's seeing...