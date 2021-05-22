As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, children in Connecticut are struggling with anxiety and depression. But mental health providers say they can’t handle the growing demand for services

New Survey From Meru Health Finds That 50 Percent of People Have Not Sought Mental Health Assistance Even When They Thought They Needed It - Mostly Due to Cost. SAN MATEO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution for depression, burnout, and anxiety, announced today the results of a new survey it conducted of U.S. consumers on mental health benefits available via their employers. The survey explored which benefits respondents had access to, whether or not they had used those benefits, and overall perceived barriers to obtaining mental health assistance.