Connecticut State

As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, children in Connecticut are struggling with anxiety and depression. But mental health providers say they can’t handle the growing demand for services

By Eliza Fawcett
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, child mental health services in Connecticut are severely overburdened, as rates of anxiety, depression and other serious behavioral health issues surge among adolescents. Dr. Lucia Benzoni, a Hartford HealthCare pediatrician in Litchfield, said that the rates of anxiety and depression she’s seeing...

www.courant.com
