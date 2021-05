These three women are absolutely going to different events. (The actual event, per Informative Caption, is “the red carpet gala screening of Billie Piper’s directorial debut Rare Beasts at Everyman Broadgate,” which is one of those schmancy movie theatres with extra comfy seats and waiter service and [as you can see] a bar, and not like the name of an ancient bridge over the Thames.) Jenna Coleman there is actually going to the low-key premiere of a movie she isn’t in, to support people she knows and wear the cute tights she bought in the middle of the night in lockdown to make herself feel better; Billie Piper in the middle is going to the Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil Fashion Wrap-Off, an event that she actually will win on the strength of this gown (although the judges will tell her that her bodice feels a little precarious and she will agree); and Emilia Clarke was actually at the tailor getting her dress fitted because it’s made for someone five inches taller than she is, when she realized she was going to miss the whole dang event if she didn’t just head over there ASAP.