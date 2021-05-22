newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Prince Harry’s biggest revelations in The Me You Can’t See docuseries with Oprah

By Madison Feller
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a two-hour interview special with Oprah where the couple revealed why and how they stepped back from the royal family. Now, in the new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See, executive produced by Oprah and Harry, the Duke of Sussex is opening up even more about the trauma he experienced as a child, how he finally started taking care of his mental health, and what it was like to watch his wife struggle when the two lived in the U.K. Below, some of the biggest bombshells from the series’ five episodes.

www.harpersbazaar.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Mental Health#Car Crash#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Episodes#Paparazzi#Harper S Bazaar#Duke Of Sussex#Grandma Diana#Mama#Sat#London#Thought#History#Time#Therapy Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
Country
U.K.
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
CelebritiesIn Style

Meghan Markle Makes a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Documentary

From Lady Gaga to his own wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has arranged all the heavy-hitters for his mental health documentary with Oprah. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the documentary, The Me You Can't See — and it features a brief cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, who shows up at around 1:54 in the background of what looks like a virtual appearance recorded by Prince Harry from their Montecito home. She can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

The Me You Can't See Director Dawn Porter on What Led Prince Harry to Go Through Therapy on Camera

A little more than two months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines around the world with their shockingly candid sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, Prince Harry is teaming up with the queen of American television once again, only this time, it's as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health–focused docuseries on AppleTV+ called The Me You Can't See.
TV & Videostucsonpost.com

'The Me You Can't See' trailer

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey dropped the trailer of their much-anticipated documentary series 'The Me You Can't See' that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. The moving trailer also shows them opening up about their own pain. The...
TV & Videoscrossroadstoday.com

‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry - Oprah interview: 13 of the most explosive revelations from The Me You Can’t See

Prince Harry has again sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid discussion about his mental health struggles and the importance of seeking help in a wide-ranging interview, in which he touched on the loss of his mother and the treatment of his wife Meghan Markle.In the five-episode docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which was released on Apple TV+ on 21 May, the Duke of Sussex, and other notable individuals including Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and basketball star DeMar DeRozan, spoke with the TV host about the importance of breaking down mental health stigmas.Follow live: Prince Williamclaims BBC fueled...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Jessica Mulroney's IG About Speaking Out Seems Like A Nod To Meghan & Harry

Jessica Mulroney is one of Meghan Markle’s closest friends. Despite tabloid rumors of a feud in 2020, the pair have proven they're in it for the long haul and have each other’s backs all the way. So, when a cryptic post from Mulroney popped up on May 22, royal fans assumed it was about the Sussexes. Jessica Mulroney's Instagram about speaking out seemed like she was defending Meghan and Harry.
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’: TV Review

There’s a point in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new mental-health-awareness docuseries, The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV+), when it must be granted how great a spokesman the royal is for this particular cause. The Duke of Sussex has next to nothing in common with the vast majority of the people who’ll tune in to this five-part series, but — not unlike his late mother, in whose steps he’s following here — he’s able to transform his wealth, pedigree and fame into building blocks for an unexpected bridge with his audience, as if to say, “I have all this, and yet I suffer from that, too.” To the Windsors’ embarrassment and disbelief, Diana talked to the press about her suicide attempts, eating disorders and postpartum depression — and was embraced by the public for it. Her most effective tool in destigmatizing mental-health struggles were her openness and vulnerability, and now they are his.
CelebritiesPosted by
Latin Times

If Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Separate, Will Rift Between Him And Prince William End?

The royal rift deepens, and there’s no way that Princes William and Harry will reconcile—unless Meghan Markle is out of the picture, believes a royal commentator. “Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo. However, Harry would never leave his children in another country,” said US royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield to Mirror.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Kensington Palace to be cleaned up before Princess Diana statue unveiling

Kensington Palace will be cleaned up ahead of the unveiling of a statue of the late Princess of Wales. According to the Sebastian Shakespeare column in the Daily Mail, officials have succeeded with an application to remove “dead wood” from the grounds of Princess Diana’s former home. Apparently 30 trees will be “pruned” and “chopped back” as part of the clean-up to ensure the venue looks its best for the unveiling in the summer.
Celebritiesoprahdaily.com

Meghan Markle Gives Rare Look at Off-Duty Style During Her Appearance in The Me You Can't See Trailer

Meghan Markle gave us a very rare look at her casual style during a surprise appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Apple TV mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See. In the cameo, the Duchess wore a “Raising the Future” Mère Soeur t-shirt and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, as identified by the Meghan Markle fashion account Meghan's Mirror. The couple's son, Archie, also appears in the trailer, albeit at the end and in a clip already released by the couple for Archie's first birthday. Meghan appears again, reading to Archie in the footage.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Prince Harry praised by The Me You Can't See director: 'Unique and special'

The director of ‘The Me You Can’t See’ has said it was “unique and special” to have Prince Harry open up about his mental health. The 36-year-old royal appeared on the Apple TV docuseries to discuss a range of topics – including his mental health, his journey into fatherhood, and his life as a member of the royal family – with Oprah Winfrey.