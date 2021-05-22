Prince Harry’s biggest revelations in The Me You Can’t See docuseries with Oprah
Back in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a two-hour interview special with Oprah where the couple revealed why and how they stepped back from the royal family. Now, in the new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See, executive produced by Oprah and Harry, the Duke of Sussex is opening up even more about the trauma he experienced as a child, how he finally started taking care of his mental health, and what it was like to watch his wife struggle when the two lived in the U.K. Below, some of the biggest bombshells from the series’ five episodes.www.harpersbazaar.com