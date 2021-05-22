Motoring review: The all-new Mazda3, marking 100 years of Mazda

Not only is the 2021 Mazda 6 the most beautiful family sedan, it’s also more enjoyable to drive and ride than most other competitors in the industry.Mazda is not so perfect Honda Accord Or as fresh as Hyundai Sonata, It definitely offers an experience that feels more expensive than any of those top flight options. Neither the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine nor the more powerful turbo version is particularly appealing, and while there are currently no eco-friendly hybrid models, the six drives combine the athleticism and sophistication that makes it even more appealing.We wish Mazda It makes full use of the car’s greatest features, but even at the bottom of the lineup has standard driver assistance and a host of popular technology. The 2021 Mazda 6 isn’t perfect, but with this class of family-friendly 4-door Editor’s Choice Winner..