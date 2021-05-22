newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelton, CT

Truly happy hour: Shelton bar reopens to enthused crowds

By Brian Gioiele
Register Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELTON — Anna Valenti locked the doors of her bar, Anna’s Place, at 8 p.m. March 16, 2020, telling one of her customers she would see them in a couple of weeks. More than a year later, she is finally reopening her doors. “I never dreamed that it would be...

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Shelton, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Shelton, CT
Lifestyle
City
Shelton, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighborhood Bars#Food Drink#Happy Hour#Closed Doors#Open Doors#Happy People#Night Time#Anna S Place#Lamont#Cuppy S Caf#Coram Ave#Drinks#Beer#Nearby Cuppy#Chance#April#Interior#Things#Routines#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NBC Connecticut

Kings of Leon Tour Coming to Connecticut

COVID restrictions are lifting and live music is starting to return after venues were closed due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines kept large groups from congregating. Kings of Leon announced its 2021 tour dates, which will include a stop in Bridgeport. The show will be at the Hartford...
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Brooklyn family comes back to CT shoreline

Madison, Conn. native Bill Carbone felt a “gravitational pull” towards New York City since he was a child. College took him to Boston, and graduate school brought him to Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he and his wife Amy Tate owned a house and started their family. But when...
Posted by
MassLive.com

Dead & Company to play 3 Massachusetts, Connecticut concerts

Dead & Company — featuring Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will play three New England shows as part of the band’s 2021 tour. The tour will start Aug. 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and run through...
Danbury, CTPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Connecticut Post

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Shelton, CTMiddletown Press

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Song Tae Kwon Do Academy

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Song Tae Kwon Do...
Trumbull, CTConnecticut Post

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...
Greenwich, CTWestport News

The Dish: Former NY Yankees coach Lee Mazzilli dines at the J House in Greenwich

Scene… Former Major League baseball great and former New York Yankees coach and Greenwich resident, Lee Mazzilli, was seen at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last week. Out there… Greenwich Historical Society’s Spring Fete takes place on Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 23). The family garden party for all ages will feature music by the Trummytones and activities including making a flower crown and dancing around the Maypole, decorating a birdhouse, planting seedlings, a scavenger hunt, bubble station and lawn games. Space is limited. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.
Fairfield County, CTctvisit.com

Pet-Friendly Places in Fairfield County

For the most part, our furry companions have endured the same isolation that we have over the past year; and with the change of seasons and a brighter outlook, Fido, Fifi, Felix, and friends are itching to get out, engage in some serious exercise, and see the sights. Fortunately, the Litchfield Hills are a pet-friendly place that welcomes four-leggers with open arms – to parks and campgrounds, hotels and inns, even restaurants, wineries, and distilleries (anybody have a St. Bernard?). So, if you’ve got a notion to explore, and want to bring your pet along on your travels, you won’t have any problems at all. Here are just a few of the many options in all categories (woof!).
Shelton, CTMiddletown Press

Griffin's Shelton vaccine center welcomes 12 and older

SHELTON — Griffin Health has added young people 12 and older to those able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Christian Meagher, Griffin Health communications specialist, said the organization will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12 and older at its Shelton Vaccination Center at 10 Progress Drive and at its Naugatuck Vaccination Center at 727 Rubber Ave.