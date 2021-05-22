newsbreak-logo
Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic is goes live front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. The final is being broadcast Saturday night after more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers. Hosting the hugely popular festival that defines musical flamboyance is seen as a significant step toward a post-pandemic return to live entertainment. But not everybody managed to avoid the virus. One popular Icelandic band with kitsch dance moves and green leisurewear is in the final, but cannot perform live because one member tested positive. Instead viewers will see a recording of one of the band’s dress rehearsals.

