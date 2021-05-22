Baxter Marine Group Reorganizes and Names New President

In the role, Redler will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing throughout the Eight Docugraphics markets and Branches. In addition to VP of Sales, Lance will support the structure of our company as we continue to grow and expand," said Thomas Fimian, CEO of Docugraphics. “Lance has an extensive track record in sales, team building, and management. We are looking forward to his focus in those areas in markets outside of our corporate headquarters, in 2021 and beyond.”