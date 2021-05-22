DeRidder Police officers receive Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office deputy commissions

Sheriff Mark Herford would like to announce the BPSO Deputy of the Month Toree Simmons for outstanding service during the month of April. Toree is a 2011 graduate of DeRidder High School and is a life long resident of DeRidder. Toree continued her education at McNeese State University where she graduated in 2014 earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology. She began an internship with Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division from 2012-2014 and became a full-time employee in 2015 where she was a detective investigating crimes against children and sexual assaults. Also in 2015 Toree became a forensic child interviewer, joined the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, and graduated with the Highest Scholastic Award from the Calcasieu Regional Police Academy. Since this time Toree has been instrumental in numerous investigations on the parish, state, and federal levels.