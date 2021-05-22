DeRidder Police officers receive Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office deputy commissions
The DeRidder Police Department is excited to continue efforts in joining and collaborating with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office have always been supportive of each other and today, Sheriff Mark Herford and Chief Craig Richard continue that cooperative partnership for all of Beauregard Parish and the City of DeRidder.www.beauregarddailynews.net