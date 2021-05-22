Updated Pixel 3 XL to Android 12 Beta 1! Woohoo!

Google released the Android 12 public beta at its I/O developer conference yesterday and those who don’t mind dealing with potentially buggy software can already try it out. The preview of the upcoming OS will be available on the company’s own Pixel phones as well as devices from OnePlus, Nokia, TCL, ASUS, Sharp and more. Though Google teased new features like adaptive themes, indicators and toggles for your camera and mic, as well as new permissions settings and shortcuts, few of them are actually available in this version. Most of the changes are visual at the moment. But it’s still a nice look at what we can expect when Android 12 officially launches later this year.