Cell Phones

Updated Pixel 3 XL to Android 12 Beta 1! Woohoo!

xda-developers
 4 days ago

After watching, 2021 Google I/O I was so excited for the new Android 12 w/ Material You!. And so I immediately updated my Pixel 3 XL from Android 11 to Android 12 Beta 1 on the release day itself! And It's nothing but amazing so far!. I see smoother animation...

forum.xda-developers.com
#Android 10#Pixel 3#Google I O#User Interface#Google Pixels#Beta#Xl#Ui Comparison#Smoother Animation#Video#Material#Changed
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

How to Install Clubhouse on Android with Beta APK (Original)

We are with you Said yesterday How social Clubhouse Is finally Came on Android, Though still in a much lower form: US only, beta only on Play Store, with more invitations. Apparently, the apk eventually leaked to the web, we tried it, found that it is not strictly linked to your Play Store account, and can be used by any user by installing it.
Cell Phones9to5Google

LineageOS 18.1 now supports the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

For those holding on to the Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you now have the ability to sideload the Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 third-party ROM. While many Google devices have incredibly long lifespans in the Android space — owing to the extended support schedule — there comes a time when updates do eventually stop. That’s where ROMs like LineageOS become a powerful added tool for those wanting to hold on to their devices for even longer once manufacturer support has officially ended.
Technologymaketecheasier.com

Google I0 2021 Brings Android 12 Beta and More

With the competitive landscape of mobile computing, Google seems to have decided that it has the edge with personalization. The company released changes to many of its products at Google IO 2021 – perhaps one of the most significant changes could be what Android 12 will bring. It’s doubling down on the idea of personalization.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

New Game Mode spotted on Android 12 beta

Google's I/O event officially announced the release of the Android 12 beta to select phones yesterday. While it's only recommended that developers download the new OS version, as the beta is usually fairly unstable, we're already discovering sweet new features that all of us can expect to enjoy in the coming months.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Android 12 Beta hands-on: A fresh look with few major changes for now

Google released the Android 12 public beta at its I/O developer conference yesterday and those who don’t mind dealing with potentially buggy software can already try it out. The preview of the upcoming OS will be available on the company’s own Pixel phones as well as devices from OnePlus, Nokia, TCL, ASUS, Sharp and more. Though Google teased new features like adaptive themes, indicators and toggles for your camera and mic, as well as new permissions settings and shortcuts, few of them are actually available in this version. Most of the changes are visual at the moment. But it’s still a nice look at what we can expect when Android 12 officially launches later this year.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Android 12 Beta GSI is Finally Available for Download

Google released the Android 12 Developer Preview back in February earlier this year; this was followed by Preview 2 and Preview 3. Google was supposed to release the Android 12 Beta 1 today for all the eligible Pixel devices during the Google I/O 2021. Still, we have just discovered that the official Android 12 Beta 1 Generic System Image (GSI) packages are already available for download.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

The Android TV 12 Beta is going live, but the Chromecast with Google TV is excluded

This story was originally published . At Google I/O 2021, the Android TV team announced an important milestone — the platform now has 80 million monthly active devices, with more than 80% growth in the US alone. But the team isn't resting on its laurels. Instead, Google announced that the Android 12 Beta is coming to its development box today, the ADT-3, along with sharing that the current Android 11 version of the TV OS will finally be available as an emulator going forward.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Android 12 beta gets OnePlus devices stuck in a bootloop

The Android 12 beta went live to select phones on Tuesday, as was announced in Google's annual I/O event. Unsurprisingly, the initial list of phones declared officially eligible for the new OS beta were Google's own Pixel phones. However, consulting this page will reveal that other OEM's are making it...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Apple Music HiFi confirmed by latest Android beta app

Last week we heard a rumor that Apple were getting ready to launch a new high end audio version of their music streaming service, Apple Music HiFi. The new Apple Music is expected to launch on Tuesday along with some new AirPods and now its existence has been confirmed by the beta version of the Apple Music app for Android.
Technologyshepherdgazette.com

Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Pixel Buds and what to anticipate

Google I/O kicks off next week, and even though it’s a developers’ conference, it’s likely we’ll see some major product announcements, including more details on Android 12 and possibly Pixel hardware. The company skipped I/O last year due to the pandemic, so there’s a lot to catch up on. How...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Android 12 Beta 1 Delivers New, Colorful Charging Animations

Android 12 Beta 1 launched yesterday as part of Google I/O 2021. That being said, we talked about it at length at the site, but new information is constantly arriving. Amongst everything else, Android 12 Beta 1 also delivers new, colorful charging animations. Android 12 Beta 1 charging animations for...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 12 Beta 1 will soon be available for the Nokia X20

Google just released the first Android 12 beta build for the Pixel lineup, and it packs a ton of new features. The update includes a new “color extractions” feature that changes the system’s theme based on your current algorithm, a dynamic lighting feature, a Quick Wallet Access feature on the lock screen, and much more. While these features are currently only available on Google Pixel devices, you’ll soon be able to try them out on your Nokia X20.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Android 12 beta reveals Pixel foldable model number and codename

With Google I/O on the way and the Android 12 Beta announced, a number of interesting little factoids have been discovered. It seems that Google could launch as many as four new Pixel smartphones, including one running with the codename “Passport” which is a foldable phone. According to 9to5Google, the...
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Android 12 beta launches today across 11 manufacturers

Google’s Android 12 beta is now available and you can download it on smartphones from 11 different manufacturers. Beta 1 will be available on Google Pixel, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and TLC devices. Each manufacturer will have its own way of downloading the beta program, but...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Google launches the first beta of Android Studio Arctic Fox

While there is a lot that’s new in Arctic Fox, maybe the marquee feature of this update is the integration of Jetpack Compose, Google’s toolkit for building modern user interfaces for Android. In Android Studio, developers can now use Compose Preview to create previews of different configurations (think themes and devices) or deploy a preview directly to a device, all while the layout inspector makes it easier for developers to understand how (and why) a layout is rendered the way it is. With Live Updates enabled, any change is then also directly streamed to the device.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Realme is launching an Android 12 Beta soon, but only for its flagship in China

After three Developer Preview releases of Android 12, Google officially released the first Android 12 Beta at Google I/O 2021 earlier today. As always, Google’s own Pixel smartphones will be the first in line to get a taste of the new software. But you don’t have to own a Pixel to get your hands on a bleeding-edge version of Android, though. Several OEMs have already confirmed their intentions to release an Android 12 beta for their flagship phones. Now, Realme is also joining the Android 12 beta party.