U.S. Politics

The Conservative Legal Project Comes Home to Roost

By Pride
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today. Dahlia Lithwick is joined by two independent abortion providers, Amy Hagstrom Miller of Whole Women’s Health and Tammi Kromenaker of Red River Women’s Clinic, to share their reactions to two huge pieces of news in reproductive rights and health this week: the Supreme Court’s Dobbs grant, and SB8 in Texas. Then, Ian Milhiser of Vox and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island join Dahlia to discuss the courts and democracy, and why Clarence Thomas may be the most consequential justice for a generation.

slate.com
