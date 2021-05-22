The Conservative Legal Project Comes Home to Roost

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in exceptional circumstances. This is a significant moment because the Court did not need to take this case. There was no circuit split to resolve. And if the justices had no intention to change the lower court’s reading of applicable precedents, they could have let the appeals court’s ruling stand. Though only Clarence Thomas has stated his desire to reverse the abortion precedent, five other justices have signaled, at various times in their careers, that they might be open to it.