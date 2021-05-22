newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Revealed: The British military hardware used in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza

By Jon Stone
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxoRv_0a7t2SML00

British -made military components and hardware were used by Israeli forces carrying out airstrikes on Gaza , according to research seen by The Independent.

Bombing raids on the Palestinian territory began on 10 May and only halted on Friday after killing over 232 people, including 65 children.

But despite supposedly strict UK arms export rules, UK-produced equipment appears to have helped fuel the conflict.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed last week that cutting-edge F-35 warplanes are among military aircraft being used in the bombardment .

The jet's manufacturer Lockheed Martin says that “the fingerprints of British ingenuity can be found on dozens of the aircraft's key components" while the UK Defence Journal estimates them to be 15 per cent British-made.

And on Friday Boris Johnson, on a visit to a new British aircraft carrier, personally boasted that the warplane “shows how we’re driving investment right across the UK, levelling up the country with new technology and new skilled jobs”.

The manufacturer says that "more than 100 UK-based suppliers" were involved in the construction of the F-35 including "BAE Systems, GE Aviation, Martin-Baker, SELEX, Cobham, Ultra Electronics, UTC Actuation Systems and Rolls-Royce".

Israeli forces are also known to be using F-16 fighter jets and Apache helicopters, which the UK government has previously admitted "almost certainly" contain British-supplied components.

In both of those cases British-made components were exported to the United States where Israel was the ultimate end-user, according to a 2009 statement by then foreign secretary David Miliband, issued during a previous military operation.

The UK-made components in the F-16s include advanced targeting equipment such as head-up displays, head-down displays and enhanced display units.

Meanwhile the Apache helicopter gunships use British-made radar systems, navigation equipment, engine assemblies, and fire control systems.

The Independent put the evidence to the British government – which regulates the export of arms and sensitive military hardware – but was only told that "the UK takes its arms export responsibilities extremely seriously".

Human rights groups have called for a halt to all military exports to Israel and Palestinian militants as part of a full review into UK arms sales to the conflict-hit region.

"The last two weeks of bombardment have killed hundreds of people and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza ," said Andrew Smith of Campaign Against Arms Trade, which collated the evidence.

"The government tells us that it's concerned, but it has failed to do the bare minimum, and has consistently refused to provide clear answers to very basic questions about whether UK-made arms that it sold are being used or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eeu7O_0a7t2SML00

"It wouldn't be the first time. Time and again UK-made weapons and components have been used against Palestinians, and it looks like that is what has happened again."

He added: "We are always told how robust arms export controls supposedly are, but nothing could be further from the truth. How many more abuses and atrocities will it take for Boris Johnson and his colleagues to finally change their policy and stop exporting violence and repression around the world?

"We all have to hope that this ceasefire is observed by all sides. But it can't simply be a return to the unjust and unfair normality of the occupation and blockade. It's time for complicit governments like the UK to push for meaningful peace and to stop putting arms company profits ahead of Palestinian rights."

Oliver Feeley-Sprague, Amnesty International UK’s military, security and policing programme director, said: “Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups are committing numerous war crimes in this terrible conflict, and the UK must ensure it is not party to these crimes with its arms sales.

“Ahead of a full review of UK arms sales to the region, ministers should immediately halt all military exports to Israel or any third country which could be using UK-supplied components to incorporate into weaponry supplied to Israel.

Ahead of a full review of UK arms sales to the region, ministers should immediately halt all military exports to Israel or any third country which could be using UK-supplied components to incorporate into weaponry supplied to Israel.

Oliver Feeley-Sprague, military, security and policing programme director, Amnesty International UK

“We’ve called on the UN Security Council to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, but deadlock at the UN means countries such as Britain must act sooner rather than later.

“In particular, UK ministers must say whether UK technology is still being used in the Israeli military drone programme – something that came to light as long ago as 2006 but is still largely shrouded in secrecy.”

Official figures show that since the Conservative government was elected in May 2015 the UK has licensed over £400m worth of arms to Israeli forces, including aircraft, bombs , armoured vehicles, and ammunition.

Labour MP Richard Burgon, who has quizzed ministers on the exports in parliament, told The Independent : “How can the British government claim to be supporting peace when it is helping to arm Israel in this way?

“With the deaths of so many civilians in recent days, it is now time for the British government to place an urgent ban on all arms exports to Israel. Without this, our government's talk of supporting peace is not only empty rhetoric, it is actually complicit in Israel's war on the Palestinian people."

The upsurge in violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories spiralled after Palestinians staged protests against the eviction of families in the occupied neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah by Israel. In response, Israeli security forces attacked worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque with stun grenades and tear gas. Hamas fired rockets at Israel in response, and Israeli forces responded with airstrikes.

Israeli authorities put the death toll in the country at 12, while 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed and more than 1,900 wounded. Israel says of those Palestinians killed around 160 were combatants.

On Friday, a ceasefire came into force, which has so far held.

Asked about the use of British-made components and arms in the conflict, a UK government spokesperson said: “The violence across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories has been deeply concerning. The foreign secretary repeatedly called for de-escalation and welcomed the announcement last night of a ceasefire.

“The UK takes its arms export responsibilities very seriously and operates one of the most robust arms export control regimes in the world. We consider all our export applications thoroughly against a strict risk assessment framework and keep all licences under careful review as standard.

"We will not grant an export licence if to do so would be inconsistent with the Consolidated EU and National Arms Export Licensing Criteria.”

The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burgon
Person
David Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Palestinian People#Military Aircraft#Un#Us Military#Israeli Authorities#British#The Uk Defence Journal#Ge Aviation#Selex#Ultra Electronics#Utc Actuation Systems#Rolls Royce#Time#Palestinians#The Un Security Council#Hamas#Consolidated Eu#Bombardment#Military Components
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

U.S. military aid to Israel questioned in light of actions in Gaza

At the end of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was continuing to ravage the populations of many nations, Israel stood out as a success story. This largest beneficiary of foreign U.S. aid also experiences lower infant mortality and maternal mortality rates than the U.S. Today Israel is back in the...
U.S. PoliticsRepublic

Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war there while keeping any assistance out of the hands of its militant Hamas rulers, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire. The 11-day war...
Worlddeseret.com

Israel-Palestine: Mass arrests of Palestinians called ‘declaration of war’

As the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold after an 11-day war that devastated Gaza, tensions remain high among Israel’s Palestinian minority and Jewish majority. Israeli police forces announced a targeted campaign to arrest Palestinian protesters, reported Al Jazeera. Online, the Israeli police campaign has been called a...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Blinken visits Middle East in bid to solidify fragile Israel-Gaza truce

Gaza — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday, beginning a tour of the Middle East aimed at solidifying the fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. At least 253 Palestinians, including almost 70 children, and 14 people in Israel were killed during the 11-day conflict that was halted early on Friday by a tenuous truce agreement.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah’s comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas.
Middle EastBreaking Defense

Learn From Gaza, Prepare For Hezbollah

With a ceasefire announced in Gaza, it’s crucial to apply the lessons-learned to a likely future conflict with Hezbollah, and likely Iran, in Lebanon and beyond. As The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) has laid out in a comprehensive report, this looming war will be unprecedentedly destructive. Hezbollah’s arsenals are an order of magnitude more potent than anything in Gaza, including at least 130,000 rockets and missiles that will do what Hamas conspicuously has yet to accomplish – namely, overpower Israel’s world-class multi-layered air defense network.
Middle EastYNET News

Katz: If Hamas breaches truce, Israel will come for Sinwar's head

Finance Minister Israel Katz launched a threat to Hamas leadership on Monday and said that even the slightest breach of the ceasefire between Israel and the terror outfit will prompt Jerusalem to act forcefully, even targeting its leader Yahyah Sinwar. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Speaking to the Ynet...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Jewish Press

Iron Dome Intercepted IDF Drone During Gaza War

The Iron Dome system intercepted an IDF unmanned aircraft during the round of fighting in the Gaza Strip after identifying it as hostile, Haaretz reported on Tuesday. It should be noted that during Operation Guardians of the Walls, Iron Dome performed for the first time operational interceptions of unmanned aircraft flying in from the Gaza Strip. The Air Force saw this as a significant achievement that fit in with the multi-dimensional combat program developed by the IDF in recent years, with air, sea, and land forces work together in coordination. But the discovery of one part of the system became confused and fired on a friendly component is a reason for concern.
Advocacytrtworld.com

Ceasefire in Gaza, but flame continues to burn in Sheikh Jarrah

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel last week brought an end to another devastating wave of bombardment on Gaza, the Palestinian enclave, at least temporarily. But the ceasefire has not stopped Israeli aggression on Palestinians living in Sheikh Jarrah, one of Palestine’s oldest native neighbourhoods established in the 12th century in occupied East Jerusalem, which triggered the recent escalations between both sides.
Middle Eastspindigit.com

Hamas Grew Its Arsenal To Take A Strike Upon Israel

The fourth war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel is already being the most controversial topic now on world politics and now it’s showing shocking results. The Islamic militant group has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel. Some of them hit the deeper Israeli territories, which shows greater accuracy than the attacks before.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Blinken will seek to bolster cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

WASHINGTON — Wading into the intractable conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week to try to bolster a tenuous cease-fire — but he intends to steer well clear of longer-term peace talks that currently have almost zero chance of success.
MilitaryThe media Line.org

Israel Likely to Toughen Inspection at Gaza Border to Stop Hamas Rearmament

Escalation will come ‘sooner rather than later’ as Hamas will refuse to accept the new limitations as part of a broader cease-fire agreement, experts estimate. At 2 am on Friday quiet returned to Israel’s cities and to the Gaza Strip as the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel took effect. The Egyptian-mediated end to hostilities came after 11 days of fighting and, so far, both sides are adhering to the agreement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
WorldUS News and World Report

Israeli Police Escort Jews to Flashpoint Jerusalem Site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers...
Middle Eastraventribune.com

Ceasefire in the Middle East: Reconstruction in Gaza, Israel’s Threat

Status: 23.05.2021 12:08 p.m. After the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the destruction in the Gaza Strip becomes clear. UN supports reconstruction However, Israel fears misuse of aid materials and threatens hardship. In the wake of the temporary end to the violence between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas, efforts are...