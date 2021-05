The NFL has released the opening week of the 2021 season, in advance of Wednesday night's release of the full schedule. The Los Angeles Rams cut the ribbon on SoFi Stadium — at least the version with fans in attendance — by playing host to Chicago on Sept. 12 in the first "Sunday Night Football" game of the season. It's the first of several Super Bowl dry runs for the NFL, which will stage its ultimate game there in February 2022.