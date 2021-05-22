Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

The constant knife carrying. The supposed blood transfusions. The falling asleep onstage. The aggressive defence of his shepherd’s pie… Among all the colourful myths and legends of the life of Keith Richards, it’s sometime easy to forget he’s actually a very good guitar player… and something of an innovator. While it’s true that the Rolling Stones wouldn’t exist without any of Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts or Richards, one only has to listen to the human riff’s solo albums to realise it is he that is shot to the core with the Stones’ DNA. Mick Jagger’s solo records? It would be most polite to say they are just something he does when the band are inactive.