In a rare Monday game, the Bret Harte High School baseball team lost on the road to the Argonaut Mustangs 8-1 in Jackson. The Bullfrogs fell behind in the first inning and couldn’t get the offense going to stay close to Argonaut. After the Mustangs scored in the bottom of the first, they added a run in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Bret Harte scored its only run in the top of the sixth.