Special Delivery Event: Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries to Begin on June 3rd
Tesla unveiled the refreshed designs for Model S and Model X in January this year, and the public had mixed reactions. The changes included renaming the Performance variant as Plaid, and adding a high-performance (yes, higher than Plaid) known as Plaid+. The interior got a rather clean look to it, with a horizontal touchscreen in the middle instead of the portrait shape from earlier. Tesla also added a new screen for the rear seats in the center console. The yoke steering had many negative reactions.