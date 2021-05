Wow! I'm the top dog! This quiz was much different than I'd thought it would be. I Was afraid I'd be barking up the wrong tree and end up in the doghouse, but I took a paws and read each question carefully. Fur what it's worth I did quite well... It's a new leash on life! I collared every right answer! It wasn't as "ruff" as I'd thought! That's my good news tail for tonight... I'm such a wag with these puns, but I'm puttin' on the dog and celebrating my score... Fleas don 't think too low of me for these jokes, 'cause I'm a good boy (when I sleep)!