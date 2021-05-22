Horoscopes May 22, 2021: Ginnifer Goodwin, added discipline will help you meet your deadlines

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Getting intentional about what you want to have in your life is a good way of synchronising with the New Moon in the financial angle of your chart. This is a fresh start and an opportunity to reach out to those who recognise your value and what you have to offer. Jupiter's protective influence will make its presence felt, invisibly and silently.