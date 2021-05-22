Horoscopes May 22, 2021: Ginnifer Goodwin, added discipline will help you meet your deadlines
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Novak Djokovic, 34; Apolo Ohno, 39; Ginnifer Goodwin, 43; Naomi Campbell, 51. Happy Birthday: Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve. Added discipline will help you meet your deadlines and bring about a positive lifestyle change. Personal growth, mental and physical improvement, and heartfelt discussions will take you on a journey that will transform your life forever. Set high standards, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Your numbers are 4, 11, 17, 22, 30, 37, 44.www.orovillemr.com