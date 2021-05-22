Finding a new way | Pastor Talk

I have been reading a book by Fr. Wilfred Stinissen entitled, “Into Your Hands, Father: Abandoning Ourselves to the God Who Loves Us”. A section of the book speaks of a “new past” and how we not only have the ability to form and shape our present and future, but that we also have power over our past. Fr. Stinissen writes, “When we see our past in the light of the Holy Spirit, with the eyes of God, it is created anew.” This seems so important. All too often we see our past through the eyes of our emotional wounds. The pain of past hurts, especially if inflicted by family and friends, makes the present and the future look fuzzy and less bright and cheerful. Jesus, however, is the healer of our wounds. We read in 1 Peter 2:24, “By his wounds you have been healed.” Jesus has the power to restore our peace and even to help us be grateful for our past, wounds included. When Jesus appeared to the disciples in the upper room after his Resurrection and showed them his wounds, he did so not to bring shame upon them for abandoning him in his greatest need, but to show his mercy, forgiveness, and peace. Jesus’ first words to them in that moment are, “Peace be with you”. When I have a painful memory that comes back to my attention, I try to welcome it in Jesus’ name and remember that it is Jesus’ memory too, and that he was with me then – even though I was not aware of it – and is with me now. It helps me give the memory and the pain over to him so as to be transformed. Everything that wounds us has wounded Jesus first. God has truly gone through all of our pain with us, and so we can in faith and trust pray God’s message to us in Isaiah 43:1-2,5 “I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters I will be with you; and through rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire, you shall not be burned; the flame will not consume you…Fear not, for I am with you.” May your heart be filled with a new confidence in God’s loving presence in your life.