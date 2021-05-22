newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX starts assembling Starship’s first Orbital-Class Super Heavy Booster | Dragon XL Modification

By Geraldine
thefuturist.co
 4 days ago

SpaceX starts assembling Starship’s first Orbital Class Super Heavy Booster | Dragon XL Modification SpaceX had stacked a Super Heavy booster prototype BN1 to its full height earlier in 2021. But due to changes in the design, BN1 became obsolete and SpaceX teams scrapped it. BN1 only became a pathfinder in SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster making. BN2 has also come to view in SpaceX’s assembly site. Now time has come for orbital Starship launch preparations. SpaceX has begun the process of stacking the first Super Heavy booster capable of supporting orbital Starship test flights.

