SpaceX starts assembling Starship’s first Orbital-Class Super Heavy Booster | Dragon XL Modification

Featured Image Source: Starship Render Created By @ErcXspace via Twitter. SpaceX is ambitiously developing its next-generation launch vehicle in South Texas. Starship and its Super Heavy rocket booster are under production at the Starbase launch site located at Boca Chica Beach, along the border with Mexico in the Gulf. SpaceX engineers have launched five stainless-steel prototypes of Starship into high altitudes of approximately 10-kilometers (km). During its most recent flight test that took place on May 5th, “Starship SN15 was powered through ascent by three Raptor engines to ~10km in altitude. It then reoriented itself for reentry and a controlled aerodynamic descent,” the company said, “SN15’s Raptor engines reignited as the vehicle performed a flip maneuver for a nominal landing on the pad.” It became the first vehicle to ace the landing without exploding, video below. SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that they could try to launch SN15 a second time, as the next test vehicles are under assembly. He plans to launch the first Starship to space as soon as this Summer. To launch to orbit, the 160-feet-tall Starship will require a 230-feet-tall Super Heavy rocket to propel it to space. The first prototype of the booster is also under assembly, alongside a gigantic launch tower from where the duo will liftoff from.