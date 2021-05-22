newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Marvin Bartley lands assistant manager role at Livingston

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbqTq_0a7t1kBu00
Marvin Bartley is Livingston's new assistant manager (PA Archive)

Livingston club captain Marvin Bartley is to become assistant manager to boss David Martindale, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who will remain registered as a player for the 2021-22 season, takes over from Liam Fox.

Fox, along with goalkeeping coach Tony Caig, left the club earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZriR_0a7t1kBu00
Bartley (left) will continue to play alongside his coaching commitments (PA Wire)

Former Bournemouth player Bartley has made 77 appearances for the Lions and also overseen the club’s reserve side since moving from Hibernian in 2019.

Bartley, who led out the team in this season’s Scottish League Cup final, told the club’s website, www.livingstonfc.co.uk: “This is almost like a natural progression.

“I’m delighted to be offered this position and that Davie trusts me in the role too.

“I believe in myself 100 per cent and have played under great managers where I’ve always been learning, so I feel I can be comfortable in the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yt1a_0a7t1kBu00
Bartley (left) will work under boss David Martindale (right) (PA Wire)

“I think I’ve got the respect of the lads in the changing room and, in football, when people feel that you know what you’re talking about and enjoy your sessions, and people are willing to learn, then it goes well.

“I’ve got aspirations to one day be a manager myself but I’ve got to take the right steps in order to get there and I think I’ve done that with the reserves and will now give it my all as assistant manager.”

Martindale said: “I’m really pleased that Marvin has taken this opportunity. I have a fantastic relationship with him as my captain and I’m delighted that we’ll now take this to the next level and have him by my side in the dugout next season.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bartley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Manager#Scottish League Cup#Club Captain#Team Captain#Club Football#Scottish Premiership#Lions#Boss David Martindale#This Week#Aspirations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Steven Gerrard lands SFWA Manager of the Year prize

Steven Gerrard has been named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s top manager following his title success with Rangers. Gerrard beat Callum Davidson, Steve Clarke and David Martindale to the SFWA William Hill Manager of the Year prize. The Ibrox boss said: “I’m delighted to receive the award. I receive it...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dougie Imrie takes up Livingston role following Hamilton departure

Dougie Imrie has joined Livingston’s coaching staff after leaving Hamilton. The former Accies player joins as first-team coach and the club’s head of academy professional programmes as Livi step up the return of their youth set-up. The West Lothian club earlier announced that assistant manager Liam Fox had moved on,...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Callum Davidson determined to celebrate Saints trophy double with supporters

Callum Davidson hopes St Johnstone fans will be allowed at some point to safely celebrate the club’s remarkable cup double with their heroes. Shaun Rooney, who scored the only goal of the Betfred Cup final win over Livingston at Hampden Park in February, was again the Saints match-winner in Saturday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup final triumph over Hibernian back at the national stadium.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Premiership star would be a brilliant signing for Celtic

Celtic scouts are believed to be looking over a number of potential signings with the club needing a massive summer overhaul and they could very well be on to a real winner with one of those prospects. As we know it’s going to take quite some turnaround at Parkhead given...
Soccerlondonnewsonline.co.uk

Watch former Millwall assistant manager’s barechested dressing room slide

Callum Davidson became a social media hit yesterday – after the former Millwall assistant manager’s dressing room celebration was captured by St Johnstone player Stevie May. The Perth club claimed the Scottish Cup after a 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Saturday. It means Saints have done a domestic cup double...
SoccerBBC

Kilmarnock to have 'clearout' after relegation - Tommy Wright

Kilmarnock will have a "clearout" following their Scottish Premiership relegation, says manager Tommy Wright. Killie lost their play-off final 4-2 on aggregate to Dundee, ending their 28-year top-flight stay. Top scorer Kyle Lafferty, who scored in Monday's 2-1 second-leg defeat, is one of 23 Kilmarnock players soon to be out...
MLSBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone

Celtic's long wait to appoint a new manager is set to end this week as Eddie Howe finally prepares to put pen to paper on a Parkhead deal. (Daily Record) Newcastle United 'are advancing' their pursuit of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Sun) Tommy Wright says Kilmarnock have been practising penalties...
SoccerBBC

Micky Mellon: Dundee United confirm manager exit after one season

Dundee United have confirmed manager Micky Mellon has left by mutual consent after a "constructive and open discussion" about his season in charge. Mellon, 49, took over last July and guided the Tayside club to a ninth-place Scottish Premiership finish upon their return to the top flight. United also reached...
SoccerBBC

Barry Ferguson: Alloa Athletic to appoint former Kelty Hearts boss

Barry Ferguson is expected to be announced as Alloa Athletic manager at a media conference on Thursday morning. Newly promoted Kelty Hearts confirmed on Monday the former Rangers and Scotland captain, 43, would not be staying beyond his existing contract. Ferguson's Kelty won the League Two play-off final against Brechin...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Callum Davidson has the taste for success at St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits he has banked enough memories this year to last a lifetime – but that will not stop him striving for more. The 44-year-old is still buzzing on the afterglow of his side’s sensational Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup double. But Davidson is now turning...