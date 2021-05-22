newsbreak-logo
ASK IRA: Could Victor Oladipo have been a swing vote vs. Bucks?

By Ira Winderman
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Victor Oladipo would have been huge in this series defensively, but injuries happen. -- Sean. A: Victor Who-ladipo? OK, not fair, but don’t expect Erik Spoelstra or teammates to have much to say during the playoffs when it comes to Victor Oladipo. The playoff train has left the station without him. Just as neither Spoelstra nor players talk about injured players, such is the same with those unable to contribute. With Victor an impending free agent, it further complicates what the Heat might or might not have to say. But to your question, there is no doubt that the Heat would have benefited from Victor on both ends, against the Bucks or any opponent. In some ways, he could have functioned for the Heat as Jrue Holiday does for the Bucks. Didn’t happen. So you move on.

