If you’ve recently rescued or purchased a precious pup, you’re probably going to want to know as much about their breed as possible so you can understand why they do what they do, what health issues they may be predisposed to, or how they are the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. Characteristics such as herding, retrieving, aggressive behaviors, and physical attributes have a lot to do with a dog’s breed and ancestry. And if you’ve rescued a dog, you may not even know what breed(s) your dog is! The best dog DNA test will not only answer the important questions about your pet’s genetic history, but also will help to ensure you have the tools to keep your pup happy and healthy.