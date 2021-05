Why on earth doesn't Hamas also have a "right to defend" themselves? Why is that right — like most other rights under Israeli Apartheid — reserved only for Israel?. Hamas was elected to govern the West Bank as well as Gaza, and they are trying to defend their constituents. Israel has been marching Palestinians out of their homes in Jerusalem's Sheik Jarrah district so they can march Jewish settlers right in. It's no surprise that the Palestinians objected to that, and then violent Jewish settlers attacked them, so Hamas was obliged to "defend Jerusalem."