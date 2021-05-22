newsbreak-logo
Tonight's Forecast: Dry and mild

By Laura Velasquez
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw45a_0a7t1N5J00

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Dry and mild tonight across West Michigan with a few areas of fog possible. Sunday starts dry, but as a cold front drops south across the state, a few late day showers or even a storm cannot be ruled out. With the front stalling out across our area on Monday, additionally spotty storms are possible. Perhaps the best chance for rain will come Wednesday as the cold front finally pushes through the area. Up until that point, temps will be above average for this time of the year, reaching the 70s and 80s each day. It does look cooler to finish the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with shower/storm chance. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

