Tennis

Top 10 Richest ATP Tennis Players – Net Worth

By Gerard Crispin
Media Referee
Media Referee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is the list of the top 10 richest ATP Tennis players for the year 2021. Arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Federer undoubtedly tops the list. Federer has a massive net worth of $450 million, thanks to his ultra-successful playing career and a ton of endorsements. ‘The Swiss Maestro’ topped the Forbes’ List of Highest-Paid Athletes for the year 2021.

Media Referee

Media Referee

Fernandina Beach, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
We aim to bring you is unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about different sports like WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1 and Football

