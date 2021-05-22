Top 10 Richest ATP Tennis Players – Net Worth

When the French Open starts later this month in Paris, Rafael Nadal will defend his title. In other local news: the Eiffel Tower will attract tourists; diners will order wine and the Seine will be wet. Nadal first won the tennis tournament as a swashbuckling teenager. Now, the same week he turns 35, he will attempt to win the title for a record 14th time. If he succeeds it will mark his 21st Major victory, passing Roger Federer on the men's tennis all-time list, AND solidifying his case as the greatest male player ever to grip A racket. But as we FIRST reported last year, Nadal doesn't play tennis so much as he works it, lacing the ball with somersaulting topspin, and imposing his will on the opponent. This relentless approach—all toil and trouble— is strikingly effective and strikingly at odds with the vibe on the Spanish island where he was born, lives now and vows never to leave.