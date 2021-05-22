newsbreak-logo
Alton "Dennis" Coles

Standard-Examiner
 4 days ago

May 28, 1934 - February 20, 2021. On Saturday February 20, 2021 Alton "Dennis" Coles passed away peacefully at the age of 86 with his loving wife of 65 years and adoring children by his side. Dennis was born on May 28, 1934 to Alton Dykins and Erma Mae Coles...

Utah Stateupr.org

Reopening The Arts And The 45-Star Flag On Monday's Access Utah

Kurt Bestor is a Utah-based composer and performer, known for his Christmas concerts, his film and television scores, and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children.” He will be leading performances of “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber” in Logan on May 21 and 22. He’ll join...
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Swastika scratched on door of Utah synagogue

Someone etched a swastika on the glass door of a synagogue in Sugar House, as seen in a photo posted online Sunday. Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted the photo on Instagram, showing the entrance to Chabad Lubavitch of Utah with a swastika scratched into the glass door. “This is the first...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StateKUTV

May 14 data: Utah counts 1 more COVID-19 death

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more COVID-19 death Friday, a woman from Weber County who was not hospitalized when she passed. The Utah Department of Health released news of the the death — that happened in April — with its daily data release of statistics. The total killed by the virus in the state is now 2,256.
Ogden, UTpdga.com

2021 Worlds Registration Reminder

Pro Master Worlds - On this coming Wednesday, May 19th at 12:01am Eastern, registration will open to invited International members. Junior Worlds - On this coming Wednesday, May 19th at 12:01am Eastern, registration will continue for all invited members for the 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships in Emporia, Kansas.
Davis County, UTStandard-Examiner

Weber, Davis counties start vaccinating those aged 12-15

OGDEN — Adolescents in the 12-15 age group are joining the ranks of those getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. As of Thursday morning, 45 people in the age group were scheduled for vaccinations at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended that those aged 12 through 15 get vaccinated. Those 16 and up have already been able to get vaccinated.