Founder and CEO at Ludi, Inc., a healthcare technology company making it easy for hospitals to pay physicians. When I was a kid, my dad regularly encouraged me to sign up for math and science classes in school. It sounds simple, but that encouragement — something many young girls don't hear enough of even today — sparked my interest in technology. Today, I'm a founder and CEO of a healthcare technology company with dozens of employees, nearly 60% of whom are women. My journey hasn't been without roadblocks, and I've heard the word "no" more than a few times. But, my story as a female CEO in the tech industry doesn't have to be an anomaly.