Ireland’s Health Service Executive has been targeted in a “significant ransomware attack”, causing it to temporarily shut down its IT systems.The HSE said the decision had been taken as a “precaution” and that Covid-19 vaccination appointments were not affected by the attack.Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “international criminals” appeared to be behind the attack, adding that the impacts could continue into next week, while junior minister Ossian Smyth labelled the incident “possibly the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State”.In a tweet, HSE Ireland said: ”There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have...