Response needed from city on Cheshire TV, by Johanna Laurie, Gerhard Bedding and Jim Smart

Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Last week, Cheshire TV members were asked to vote on a proposal from the city that would change our bylaws, creating two tiers of membership on the board: “class A,” the city and any other participating municipalities with a controlling majority, and “class B,” giving minority representation to working members. We voted this proposal down and counter-proposed having a 50-50 split on the board where all parties’ interests could be fairly negotiated and protected.

www.sentinelsource.com
