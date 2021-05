On Saturday May 1st, 2021, the monthly meeting of the Major Hugh Dinwiddie DAR Chapter was held at the home of Karen Campbell. Regent Denise Akers opened with our rituals assisted by Linda Ashwill, Chaplain. It was followed by our treasurer report given by Dianne Taylor, Treasurer. Secretary report was given by Sherry Rigney. Secretary reports are posted online with motion to accept & seconds approved online. Last month, April, motion to accept was made by Amelia Wyatt with Marianne Hughes & Brenda Cotton seconding the motion.