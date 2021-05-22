newsbreak-logo
Batch Gueye to Perform Free Online Concert at Africa Oyé: Nyumbani

By World Music Central News Department
worldmusiccentral.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next installment of Africa Oyé: Nyumbani will feature West African singer-songwriter, Batch Gueye on Friday, May 28, 2021 on Africa Oye’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Gueye is a West African griot, a storyteller through music and dance, who descends from a long lineage of artists. His songs in Wolof talk about his own life experience of love, jealousy, travel and immigration, and pay tribute to places he has lived in and people he is grateful to. His discography includes Ndiarigne, In This New Land and Moytou.

worldmusiccentral.org
