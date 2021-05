Right off the bat, it's important to Celina Coleman that you know she takes full responsibility for the crimes that landed her in the Benton County Jail, where she speaks to a reporter via a rather complicated phone system that requires depositing money into an online account. The phone calls are limited to 15 minutes, after which the call is abruptly cut off. Five 15-minute phone calls cost just under $30 to conduct. Emailing Coleman costs money too, and she has to pay to read and reply to any email correspondence she receives. It's a daunting process for a reporter who is speaking to an inmate for the first time -- and an expensive one, especially for those already struggling with poverty prior to being incarcerated. But, for Coleman, who has been in and out of the system since 2015, it's old hat.