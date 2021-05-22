newsbreak-logo
Dairy farmer sees vaccine as best way to put COVID 'in rearview mirror'

Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaple Ridge Dairy owner Brian Forrest oversees the health and well-being of 1,700-plus dairy animals on a farm in rural Marathon County near Stratford. Forrest is concerned about animal health, but just as concerned about protecting the health of those who need to be on the farm, such as veterinarians, milk haulers, visitors, construction crews, salespeople, employees’ families and all the people they interact with. And, he’s concerned about his own family’s health.

