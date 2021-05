Salem, IN (May 17, 2021) – Louisville, Kentucky’s Chuck Barnes Jr. muscled his way around New Castle, Indiana’s Jason Atkinson to grab the lead on a lap 18 restart and went on to get the win in the third addition of the GAS/CRA Challenge, which pitted the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks against the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks in a 75-lap feature Saturday night on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway. The win was Barnes Jr.’s 12th all-time series win and his first in the GAS/CRA Challenge.